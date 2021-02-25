Benefitfocus' One Place 2021 to Address "The Future of Work" and "The Impact of 2020 on the Future of Health Care"

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers,announces its full slate of speakers for One Place 2021, its annual conference bringing together benefits and health care leaders. The event includes two sessions featuring nationally recognized experts discussing the impact of a transformative year on the workplace and health care.

One Place 2021 will be held virtually on March 2 and 3, with live sessions offered on-demand after the event. In addition, attendees can expect virtual networking components, including roundtable discussions, consultation labs with product experts and one-to-one video meetings with sponsors and other attendees.

The March 2 agenda concludes with a panel discussion, "How 2020 Shaped the Future of Health Care." It looks at a tumultuous year, and highlights the implications for employers and insurance carriers – and the future of health care. Participants include:

Dr. Regina Benjamin , 18 th U.S. surgeon general, health care disparity expert & preventative medicine advocate

18 U.S. surgeon general, health care disparity expert & preventative medicine advocate Dr. Esther Choo , associate professor, Oregon Health & Science University

associate professor, Oregon Health & Science University Marcus Osborne , senior vice president, health transformation, Walmart.

The agenda on March 3 begins with "The Future of Work," examining both the short-term future, as organizations continue to evolve in response to the pandemic, and the longer-term forecast. The panel includes:

Farai Chideya , author and analyst on the future of work, jobs, presidential politics & race relations

author and analyst on the future of work, jobs, presidential politics & race relations Soraya Darabi , venture capitalist, trendspotter and serial entrepreneur

venture capitalist, trendspotter and serial entrepreneur Kweilin Ellingrud , senior partner, McKinsey Group

senior partner, McKinsey Group Seth Mattison , internationally renowned expert on workforce trends and generational dynamics.

"We have assembled a group of world class thought leaders for One Place with the goal to provide our customers and partners with valuable content and connections that will help improve the lives of their employees and members," said Steve Swad, Benefitfocus President and CEO. "After a challenging year, we see an opportunity to share industry lessons learned in a strategic fashion for the new world of work in 2021."

The theme of this year's event is "It's Time To Connect," and it will focus on the challenges faced in 2020 and the opportunities that now exist in the new year for Benefitfocus customers, partners and those considering opportunities to innovate in the science of employee benefits.

One Place 2021 sponsors provide the support needed to make this virtual event a success, one in which attendees not only engage during the conference, but which provides content that lives on, 365 days a year. Leading sponsors for One Place 2021 include: ID Watchdog, LifeLock, Lincoln Financial Group, Payactiv, The Hartford, and Transamerica. Supporting sponsors include: LegalEASE, Nationwide, and Securian.

To register for One Place 2021, click here.

