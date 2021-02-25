Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) & CFO Paul E. Burdiss Sold $1.7 million of Shares

& CFO of Zions Bancorp Na (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul E. Burdiss (insider trades) sold 30,491 shares of ZION on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $55.55 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Zions Bancorp is a bank holding company. The bank has over 400 branches across the United States and has more than $50 billion worth of assets. It provides banking services to small and midsize businesses as well as individuals. Zions Bancorp NA has a market cap of $8.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.570000 with a P/E ratio of 17.90 and P/S ratio of 3.22. The dividend yield of Zions Bancorp NA stocks is 2.50%.

CEO Recent Trades:

Former Division CEO David E Blackford sold 945 shares of ZION stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $55.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.32% since.

Division CEO Eric Ellingsen sold 2,329 shares of ZION stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $53.95. The price of the stock has increased by 1.15% since.

CEO of Division Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of ZION stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $51.39. The price of the stock has increased by 6.19% since.

Former Division CEO David E Blackford sold 923 shares of ZION stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $49.34. The price of the stock has increased by 10.6% since.

& CEO Harris H Simmons sold 60,518 shares of ZION stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $49.02. The price of the stock has increased by 11.32% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of ZION stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $56.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.72% since.

Executive Vice President Rebecca K Robinson sold 8,617 shares of ZION stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $53.99. The price of the stock has increased by 1.07% since.

EVP - Chief Risk Officer Keith D Maio sold 2,000 shares of ZION stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $51.39. The price of the stock has increased by 6.19% since.

Executive Vice President Scott A. Law sold 1,500 shares of ZION stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $51.81. The price of the stock has increased by 5.33% since.

Executive Vice President Rebecca K Robinson sold 6,991 shares of ZION stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $49.39. The price of the stock has increased by 10.49% since.

