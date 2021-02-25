>
Rbc Bearings Inc (ROLL) President and CEO Michael J Hartnett Sold $4.4 million of Shares

February 25, 2021 | About: ROLL -0.16%

President and CEO of Rbc Bearings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael J Hartnett (insider trades) sold 21,808 shares of ROLL on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $200.94 a share. The total sale was $4.4 million.

RBC Bearings Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision plain, roller and ball bearings. It operates in four business segments namely roller bearings, plain bearings, ball bearings, and engineered products. RBC Bearings Inc has a market cap of $5.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $199.660000 with a P/E ratio of 50.68 and P/S ratio of 7.85. RBC Bearings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated RBC Bearings Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with RBC Bearings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO, 10% Owner Michael J Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of ROLL stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $200.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.64% since.
  • President and CEO, 10% Owner Michael J Hartnett sold 9,798 shares of ROLL stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $194.94. The price of the stock has increased by 2.42% since.
  • President and CEO, 10% Owner Michael J Hartnett sold 60,202 shares of ROLL stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $187.31. The price of the stock has increased by 6.59% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Robert M Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of ROLL stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $181. The price of the stock has increased by 10.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • V.P. and General Manager Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of ROLL stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $185.71. The price of the stock has increased by 7.51% since.
  • Vice President and COO Daniel A Bergeron sold 25,000 shares of ROLL stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $180.15. The price of the stock has increased by 10.83% since.

.

Comments

