Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) Chairman, CEO & President David R Brooks Sold $8.1 million of Shares

Chairman, CEO & President of Independent Bank Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David R Brooks (insider trades) sold 110,000 shares of IBTX on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $73.19 a share. The total sale was $8.1 million.

Independent Bank Group Inc is a bank holding company. It provides relationship-driven commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Independent Bank Group Inc has a market cap of $3.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.660000 with a P/E ratio of 15.35 and P/S ratio of 5.13. The dividend yield of Independent Bank Group Inc stocks is 1.54%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Independent Bank Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, CEO & President David R Brooks sold 110,000 shares of IBTX stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $73.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Vice Chairman and CRO Daniel W Brooks sold 5,000 shares of IBTX stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $72. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.47% since.

Vice Chairman and CRO Daniel W Brooks sold 5,000 shares of IBTX stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has increased by 2.37% since.

EVP, Chief Banking Officer Michael B Hobbs sold 5,000 shares of IBTX stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $69. The price of the stock has increased by 3.86% since.

Director G Stacy Smith sold 13,000 shares of IBTX stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $67.42. The price of the stock has increased by 6.29% since.

