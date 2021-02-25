Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) CFO, CBO & Secretary Benjamin L Palleiko Sold $995,675 of Shares

CFO, CBO & Secretary of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Benjamin L Palleiko (insider trades) sold 29,642 shares of KALV on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $33.59 a share. The total sale was $995,675.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceuticals company, which focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for a range of diseases. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $801.381 million; its shares were traded at around $33.220000 with and P/S ratio of 110.01. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 46.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KALV stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $33.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.98% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Development Officer Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of KALV stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $33.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.1% since.

Chief Scientific Officer Edward P. Feener sold 31,000 shares of KALV stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $33.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.13% since.

