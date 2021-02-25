Moelis (MC) CFO Joseph Simon Sold $699,017 of Shares

CFO of Moelis (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph Simon (insider trades) sold 13,189 shares of MC on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $53 a share. The total sale was $699,017.

Moelis & Company is a global independent investment bank that provides innovative, strategic advice to a diverse client base. It serves client such as corporations, governments, and financial sponsors. It generates a majority of its revenue from the U.S. Moelis & Co has a market cap of $2.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.670000 with a P/E ratio of 17.76 and P/S ratio of 3.28. The dividend yield of Moelis & Co stocks is 2.84%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Moelis & Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, CEO, 10% Owner Kenneth Moelis sold 100,298 shares of MC stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $54.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.33% since.

Chairman, CEO, 10% Owner Kenneth Moelis sold 61,987 shares of MC stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $54.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.69% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Joseph Simon sold 13,189 shares of MC stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $53. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.4% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel, Secretary Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of MC stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $53.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.54% since.

Principal Accounting Officer Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of MC stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $50.05. The price of the stock has increased by 1.24% since.

Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of MC stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $54.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.35% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MC, click here