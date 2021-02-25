Cloudflare Inc (NET) CEO & Chair of the Board Matthew Prince Sold $11.7 million of Shares

CEO & Chair of the Board of Cloudflare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew Prince (insider trades) sold 157,155 shares of NET on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $74.6 a share. The total sale was $11.7 million.

Cloudflare Inc has a market cap of $22.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.720000 with and P/S ratio of 50.05. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Cloudflare Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & Chair of the Board, 10% Owner Matthew Prince sold 157,155 shares of NET stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $74.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.86% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 1,168 shares of NET stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $85.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.9% since.

CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 118,832 shares of NET stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $83.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.03% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 146,080 shares of NET stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $82.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.15% since.

Director Stanley J Meresman sold 24,000 shares of NET stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $82.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.5% since.

General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of NET stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $83.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.61% since.

