American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. American Finance Trust Inc owns a diversified portfolio of commercial properties comprised of freestanding single-tenant properties and a portfolio of stabilized core retail properties, consistingof power centers & lifestyle centers. American Finance Trust Inc has a market cap of $979.533 million; its shares were traded at around $9.000000 with and P/S ratio of 3.18. The dividend yield of American Finance Trust Inc stocks is 8.09%. American Finance Trust Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 7 severe warning signs with American Finance Trust Inc.

For the last quarter American Finance Trust Inc reported a revenue of $77.2 million, compared with the revenue of $76.23 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $305.2 million, an increase of 1.8% from last year. For the last five years American Finance Trust Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 13.8% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was 43 cents for the year, compared with the loss per share of $0.47 in the previous year. The American Finance Trust Inc had a decent operating margin of 17.99%, compared with the operating margin of 21.19% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of American Finance Trust Inc is 18.90%. The profitability rank of the company is 4 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, American Finance Trust Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $102.9 million, compared with $81.9 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $1.9 billion, compared with $1.7 billion in the previous year. The company's operating income of cannot cover its interest payment during the last fiscal year. American Finance Trust Inc has a financial strength rank of 3 (out of 10).

