Maxlinear Inc (MXL) Chairman, President and CEO Kishore Seendripu Sold $3 million of Shares

February 25, 2021 | About: MXL -9.57%

Chairman, President and CEO of Maxlinear Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kishore Seendripu (insider trades) sold 72,335 shares of MXL on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $41.51 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

MaxLinear Inc is a semiconductor company providing integrated, radio-frequency and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications and data center, metro and long-haul transport network applications. MaxLinear Inc has a market cap of $2.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.120000 with and P/S ratio of 6.02. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with MaxLinear Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President and CEO, 10% Owner Kishore Seendripu sold 72,335 shares of MXL stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $41.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.76% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Technical Officer Curtis Ling sold 6,059 shares of MXL stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $41.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.28% since.
  • VP/GM, Broadband Group William Torgerson sold 66,977 shares of MXL stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $38.11. The price of the stock has increased by 2.65% since.
  • Chief Technical Officer Curtis Ling sold 23,164 shares of MXL stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $36.99. The price of the stock has increased by 5.76% since.

