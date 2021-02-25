>
Suncor Energy files annual disclosure documents

February 25, 2021 | About: NYSE:SU -4.09%

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suncor has filed its 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Annual Information Form and 2021 Management Proxy Circular.

To view the company’s annual disclosure documents, visit Suncor's profile on sedar.com or sec.gov or visit Suncor’s website at suncor.com/financialreports.

Shareholders may obtain a copy of Suncor’s 2020 Annual Report free of charge by calling Investor Relations at 1-800-558-9071.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com, follow us on Twitter @Suncor

Media inquiries:
833-296-4570
[email protected]

Investor inquiries:
800-558-9071
[email protected]


