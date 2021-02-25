INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies on Behalf of Shareholders - PAND, PRAH, AEGN, PTVCA, CRHM, CBLI, AKER

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAND) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Merck for $60.00 per share in cash. If you are a Pandion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ICON plc. Under the terms of the transaction, PRA Health shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash and 0.4125 shares of ICON stock for each PRA Health share that they own. If you are a PRA Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. for $26.00 per share in cash. If you are an Aegion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Progressive Corporation for $23.30 in cash for each share of Protective Class A and Class B common stock. If you are a Protective shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE: CRHM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Well Health Technologies Corp. for $4.00 per share. If you are a CRH Medical shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Cytocom, Inc. Under the merger, Cleveland BioLabs stockholders are expected to own approximately 39% of the combined company. If you are a Cleveland BioLabs shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. If you are an Akers shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

