Molecular Partners Publishes Audited Financial Results for 2020 and Annual Report 2020

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2021 / Molecular Partners AG (SIX:MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin® therapeutics, today published its audited Financial Results for 2020 and the company's 2020 Annual Report.

The Audited Financial Results for 2020 and the company's 2020 Annual Report are available on the investors section of the company's website.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin® therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin® therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas.

