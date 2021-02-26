>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Alligator Bioscience AB: Year-end Report January-December 2020

February 26, 2021 | About: OSTO:ATORX +4.09%

Continued focus on clinical development.

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Safety data has been presented from the ongoing Phase I study with ATOR-1017 in patients with metastatic cancer. The results show a promising safety profile with only minor drug-related side effects."
- Per Norlén, CEO Alligator Bioscience

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS OCTOBER-DECEMBER

Mitazalimab:

  • New preclinical comparative data showed that mitazalimab has highly competitive immunostimulatory characteristics.
  • IND approved for forthcoming clinical studies in the US.
  • CTA submitted for launch of the forthcoming Phase II study in pancreatic cancer.

ATOR-1017:

  • Predicted therapeutic range dose levels reached in ongoing Phase I study.
  • Data Review Committee approved start of dosing at 200 mg, corresponding to approximately 3 mg/kg.

ALG.APV-527:

  • Alligator Bioscience and Aptevo Therapeutics commenced preparations for start of Phase I.

Other:

  • ALLIGATOR-FAB™ antibody library launched.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

  • Oversubscribed rights issue generated proceeds of SEK 86 million before transaction costs.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

October-December 2020

  • Net sales, SEK 0.0 million (0.0).
  • Operating result, SEK -34.1 million (-59.3).
  • Result for the period, SEK -34.5 million (-59.8).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -0.48 (-0.84).
  • Cash flow for the period, SEK -33.2 million (8.6).
  • Cash and cash equivalents, incl. interest-bearing securities, SEK 103.3 million (249.9).

January-December 2020

  • Net sales, SEK 4.4 million (4.4).
  • Operating result, SEK -144.3 million (-214.5).
  • Result for the period, SEK -143.3 million (-210.1).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -2.01 (-2.94).
  • Cash flow for the period, SEK 9.4 million (-19.6).

During the first quarter, the holdings in corporate bonds and interest funds were divested, which had a positive effect on cash flow.

The full report is attached as PDF available on the company's website: https://alligatorbioscience.se/en/investors/financial-reports/

Conference call/webcast
Alligator will host a conference call today, February 26, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. CEST for investors, analysts and media, where CEO Per Norlén and CFO Marie Svensson will present and comment on the Year-end Report. The conference will be held in English.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the web via the link:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/alligator-bioscience-q4-2020

Telephone number for the conference call is:
SE: +46850558358
UK: +443333009266
US: +18335268382

For further information, please contact:
Per Norlén, CEO
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +46 46 540 82 00

Marie Svensson, CFO
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +46 46 540 82 03

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on February 26, 2021.

About Alligator Bioscience
Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Furthermore, there are two partnered assets: ALG.APV-527 in co-development with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. In addition, the company has developed a novel concept for more patient-specific immunotherapy: Neo-X-Prime. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com..

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/alligator-bioscience-ab--year-end-report-january-december-2020,c3296041

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12681/3296041/1379295.pdf

Alligator Bioscience AB: Year-end Report January-December 2020

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alligator-bioscience-ab-year-end-report-january-december-2020-301236304.html

SOURCE Alligator Bioscience


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)