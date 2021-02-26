Mycronic receives order for two SLX systems

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for two SLX mask writers from an existing customer in the USA. The total order value is between USD 8 and 12 million. Delivery of the first SLX system is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021, while delivery of the second system is scheduled for the first half-year of 2022.

The SLX laser mask writer was launched in October 2019 to meet rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry, which is driven by long-term trends, and to meet the future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks made by laser mask writers are very important and account for 70-75 percent of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing. SLX is a new and modern mask writer based on the same technology as Mycronic's mask writers for displays.

"We are proud that Mycronic has been entrusted to deliver two SLX mask writers to an existing customer. The great interest from the market in SLX confirms that the product is well positioned and meets the needs of customers who produce photomasks for the growing semiconductor industry," says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic provides mask writers for manufacturing photomasks in several fields of application. These comprise display manufacturing (TVs, smartphones and tablets), production of semiconductors and applications in the multi-purpose market, a broad segment that comprises many different areas of application.

For additional information, please contact:

Charlott Samuelsson

Sr VP Pattern Generators

Tel: +46 709 844 282, e-mail: [email protected]

Tobias Bülow

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46 734 018 216, e-mail: [email protected]

The information in this press release was published on February 26, 2021, at CET 08:00 a.m.

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany and the USA. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

