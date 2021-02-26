>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2748)  | Author's Website |

Caxton Associates Exits Hess, Cabot

Firm's largest sales of the 4th quarter

February 26, 2021 | About: HES -3.11% COG -2.22% ENQR +0% EQT -1.93% AMZN +1.31% ATUS +2.15%

Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.

Hess

The Hess Corp. (HES) holding was closed, impacting the portfolio by -4.37%.

The oil and gas producer has a market cap of $21.31 billion and an enterprise value of $29.61 billion.

3b7492c2134e40f7a6675e76cca106c0.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of -46.01% and return on assets of -15.49% are underperforming 78% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.19 is below the industry median of 0.42.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 5.60% of outstanding shares, followed by HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 3.18% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.78%.

Cabot Oil & Gas

The Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG) holding was closed, impacting the portfolio by -3.82%.

The independent exploration and production company has a market cap of $7.57 billion and an enterprise value of $8.77 billion.

5e7cea15b72b877828873d51872f731b.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 10% and return on assets of 4.83% are outperforming 83% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.48 is above the industry median of 0.43.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.23% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.45% and Richard Snow (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%.

Equinor

The firm closed its Equinor ASA (ENQR) stake. The portfolio was impacted by -3.25%.

The Norway-based integrated oil and gas company has a market cap of $64.05 billion and an enterprise value of $84.36 billion.

73f84569b36ef9eec248dfdb8a49d98c.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. While the return on equity of -14.87% is underperforming the sector, the return on assets of -4.71% is outperforming 51% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.49 is above the industry median of 0.41.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.07% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

EQT

The firm exited its EQT Corp. (EQT) stake. The portfolio was impacted by -3.12%.

The independent natural gas production company has a market cap of $5.20 billion and an enterprise value of $10.13 billion.

fe3bffd7a142c651905186677addd4ba.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -10.29% and return on assets of -5.31% are underperforming 52% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with the cash-debt ratio of 0.51.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.80% of outstanding shares, followed by Cohen with 0.33% and David Nierenberg (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28%.

Amazon.com

The firm cut its Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 71.08%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.74%.

The online retailer has a market cap of $1.59 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.60 trillion.

add377638355ba4f67c6c8e24ef43426.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 28.27% and return on assets of 8.15% are outperforming 86% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 0.35% of outstanding shares, followed by Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%.

Altice USA

The firm trimmed its Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) stake by 98.9%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.66%.

The U.S. company, which provides television, Internet access and phone services, has a market cap of $16.14 billion and an enterprise value of $42.78 billion.

74fc41c0d44a7cc08359fa26aa332090.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. While the return on equity of 47.47% is outperforming the sector, the return on assets of 1.29% is underperforming 57% of companies in the telecommunication services industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.01.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 1.22% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Tiziano Frateschi

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)