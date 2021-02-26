>
HempFusion Wellness Announces Broadening of Share Liquidity With DTC Full-Service Eligibility

February 26, 2021 | About: TSX:CBD.U -0.99%


HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for DTC full-service eligibility in the United States by the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and can now be both traded and serviced through DTC's electronic book-entry system.



DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. ("DTCC") that provides clearing and settlement services for the financial markets and settles the majority of securities transactions in the United States. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.



"By offering electronic settlement, DTC eligibility provides us with a larger platform to attract investors," commented Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "From online trading platforms to banks to brokerage firms, the full spectrum of investors can now access our Company resulting in more liquidity," continued Dr. Mitchell.



ABOUT HEMPFUSION



HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion’s diverse product portfolio comprises 48 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion’s CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex™ and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at [url="]www.hempfusion.com[/url] or [url="]www.probulin.com[/url].



Follow HempFusion on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url] and [url="]Instagram[/url] and Probulin on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url] and [url="]Instagram[/url].



Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005095/en/


