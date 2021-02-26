>
China Index Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 12, 2021

February 26, 2021 | About: CIH +0.45%

BEIJING, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited ( CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Friday, March 12, 2021.

CIH’s management team will host a conference call on the same day at 7:00 AM U.S. ET (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

International Toll:+65 67135600
Toll-Free/Local Toll:
United States+1 877-440-9253 / +1 631-460-7472
Hong Kong+852 800-906-603 / +852 3018-6773
Mainland China+86 800-820-5506 / +86 400-120-0948
Direct Event Passcode1578624#

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode (1578624#) and unique registrant ID. Get prompted 10 min prior to the start of the conference. Enter the Direct Event Passcode above (1578624#), and your unique Registrant ID, followed by the pound or hash (#) sign to join the call.

Direct Event online registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1853648

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call from 10:00 AM ET on March 12, 2021 through 08:59 AM ET March 20, 2021. The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:

International Toll:+61 2-8199-0299
Toll-Free/Local Toll:
United States+1 855-452-5696 / +1 646-254-3697
Hong Kong+852 800-963-117 / +852 3051-2780
Mainland China+86 400-602-2065 / +86 800-870-0206
Conference ID:1853648

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

About CIH

CIH operates a leading real estate information and analytics service platform in China in terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points. Its services span across database, analytics, promotions and listing services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with an authoritative, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools. For more information about CIH, please visit http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Ms. Jessie Yang
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

