Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentation at Upcoming Miami Breast Cancer Conference

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced a poster presentation on interim safety evaluation of same-day dosing of ROLONTIS(eflapegrastim) in patients with early-stage breast cancer receiving docetaxel and cyclophosphamide. This presentation will take place as part of the 38th Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conferencetaking place virtually March 4-7, 2021. Details of the presentation are as follows:Interim safety evaluation of same-day dosing of eflapegrastim in patients with early-stage breast cancer (ESBC) receiving docetaxel and cyclophosphamide (TC)Lee S. Schwartzberg. M.D., FACPPoster PresentationMarch 4, 2021, 6:00pm ESTAccess to the presentations is available to members of Physicians Education Resource (PER) and can be found here: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gotoper.com%2Fconferences%2Fmbcc%2Fmeetings%2F38th-annual-miami-breast-cancer-conference[/url].Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future. For additional information on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals please visit [url="]www.sppirx.com[/url].

