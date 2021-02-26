Aurora Mobile Partners with FARFETCH to Empower Global Fashion E-commerce Platform with AI Retail Technology

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ( JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with FARFETCH (: FTCH), a global fashion e-commerce platform, to enhance their smart operation capabilities. Leveraging FARFETCH’s expertise in luxury fashion retail and customer services, and Aurora Mobile’s technology strength and digital innovation capabilities, the two companies will collaborate to deliver an unparalleled shopping experience to global customers.



Established in 2007, FARFETCH is a global fashion e-commerce platform, providing customers with instant access to a wide range of trending fashion from over 50 countries and more than 3,000 brands to choose from its network of over 1,300 luxury brands, boutiques and department stores. In addition to the luxury fashion e-commerce platform, FARFETCH provides e-commerce solutions for brands and retailers and promote digital operation of offline stores. FARFETCH also curates its own private label fashion brand.

Through the partnership, Aurora Mobile will leverage its artificial intelligence (“AI”) driven technology, machine learning-based push notification services and intelligent operational analytics, to help FARFETCH personalize smart retail experiences and provide more efficient and targeted services to their customers. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trustworthy robust technology and services that Aurora Mobile offers to leading global e-commerce platforms.

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. The Company continues to focus on developers' needs and has launched push notifications, one-key authentication, instant messaging, statistics and analytics, traffic monetization (JG Alliance), JG VaaS, JG UMS and other services. Leveraging its artificial intelligence-based processing platform, Aurora Mobile is committed to help customers in various verticals to improve operational efficiency and conduct advanced decision making with a one-stop, diversified range of big data service solutions. Recently, Aurora Mobile signed milestone agreements with a number of leading platforms in the finance, insurance, weather, internet tools, gaming, fresh food e-commerce, online education, telecom and new energy vehicle sectors, including Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Moji Weather, WiFi Master, Lilith Games, Missfresh, 17zuoye, Beijing Unicom, Dongfeng Motor and other well-known companies, to drive user growth, improve user experience and increase traffic value.

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

