>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Minim to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 9

February 26, 2021 | About: MINM -7.14%


Company to host conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 9, 2021 to discuss the results

Manchester, NH, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim ( MINM), the creator of innovative internet access products, today announced that it expects to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 prior to the market open on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 9, 2021 to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details
Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Participant Dial-In Numbers:
United States: (866) 393-7958
International: (706) 643-5255

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time of the call and provide the operator with conference ID #9895079.

A recording of the call will be made available afterwards through the investor information section of the Company’s website, https://ir.minim.com.

About Minim

Minim ( MINM) is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola® brand. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Investor Relations Contact:
Beth Kurth
Conway Communications
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODE2MDE5MiMzOTk2OTA3IzUwMDA1MDM1MQ
9cc7a464-bd4c-4517-8c23-ce53fbe094ec

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)