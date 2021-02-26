>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Working for a safer future with World Class Manufacturing: the latest Top Story available on CNHIndustrial.com

February 26, 2021 | About: CNHI +1.15%


London, February 26, 2021

CNH Industrial is fully committed to becoming a World Class Manufacturer, and has the medals to prove it. Two golds, 16 silver and 28 bronze awarded to its manufacturing plants across the globe. This latest installment in CNH Industrial’s Top Stories introduces the reader to the concept of World Class Manufacturing, its principles, aims and specifically how it can be key in making the workplace safer: cnhindustrial.com/Workingforasaferfuture

In order to maintain and raise its high standards of manufacturing excellence, CNH Industrial N.V. (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) applies the principles of World Class Manufacturing (WCM), an innovative program for continuous manufacturing improvement originating from Japan, across all its global production sites.

The WCM system is intended to enhance efficiency across every aspect of the production process with the ultimate aim of seeking to eliminate all types of waste and loss moving towards zero injuries, zero defects, zero breakdowns and zero waste. The program is structured around ten pillars which encompass a variety of topics ranging from safety to the environment and from logistics to product engineering. Regular third-party audits are carried out and the pillars are scored from zero to five resulting in a series of awards or medals – bronze, silver, gold, and finally world class.

This article explores the first and one of the most crucial pillars – safety – the very foundation of WCM. While acknowledging the importance that traditional safety measures play in the workplace, the real objective of this Top Story is to take a look at some of the more innovative practices that are being adopted in CNH Industrial’s plants around the world. A highlight of the piece is a particularly striking description of a virtual reality health and safety training session in full swing at one of the Company’s facilities in Valladolid, Spain.

Learn more about how CNH Industrial is working towards a safer future for its employees with WCM at: cnhindustrial.com/Workingforasaferfuture


CNH Industrial N.V. (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial
Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338

Email: [email protected]
www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachments

ti?nf=MTAwMDQ1OTAxMCM0MDA4NzUzNjQjMjAwMz
bc62590e-67b2-47f9-8d19-9090dd9fd9b7

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)