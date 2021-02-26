>
PRNewswire
Lipocine to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 26, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 26, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that the Company will present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference and the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. Both conferences will be held virtually. Presentation details are below.

(PRNewsfoto/Lipocine Inc.)

Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference March 1-3

Presentation time:

March 1, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST

Webcast link:

https://kvgo.com/rjinstitutionalinvestors/lipocine-march-2021

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference March 9-10

Presentation time:

March 9, 2021 starting at 7:00 am EST

Webcast link:

https://journey.ct.events/view/22b189ab-7ea3-489c-a91d-e387ee47c4d6

The session time is on-demand and will be archived for 90 days.

The webcasts of these presentations will also be available on Lipocine's corporate website under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section.

About Lipocine Inc.
Lipocine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders using its proprietary drug delivery technologies. Lipocine's clinical development pipeline includes: TLANDO, LPCN 1144, TLANDO XR, LPCN 1148 and LPCN 1107. TLANDO, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone containing testosterone undecanoate, has received tentative approval from the FDA for conditions associated with a deficiency of endogenous testosterone, also known as hypogonadism, in adult males. LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone, recently completed a proof-of-concept clinical study demonstrating the potential utility in the treatment of non-cirrhotic NASH. LPCN 1144 is currently being studied in a Phase 2 clinical study. TLANDO XR, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone, originated and is being developed by Lipocine as a next-generation oral testosterone product with potential for once-daily dosing. In a phase 2 clinical evaluation when administered as once daily or twice daily TLANDO XR met the typical primary and secondary end points. LPCN 1148 is an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone targeted for the treatment of cirrhosis. LPCN 1107 is potentially the first oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product candidate indicated for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth and has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA. For more information. For more information, please visit www.lipocine.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lipocine-to-present-at-two-upcoming-investor-conferences-301236245.html

SOURCE Lipocine Inc.


