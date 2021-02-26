>
Haemonetics To Present At The Jefferies Plasma Summit

February 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:HAE -1.67%

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2021

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will present at the Jefferies Plasma Summit on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. ET.

The public may access Mr. Simon's video presentation live via webcast at: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff171/hae/1665048. A replay of the video will be available for one month using the same link.

About Haemonetics
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Olga Guyette, Director-Investor Relations

Carla Burigatto, Vice President-Communications

(781) 356-9763

(781) 348-7263

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-to-present-at-the-jefferies-plasma-summit-301236318.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation


