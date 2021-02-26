>
PRNewswire
Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Filing of 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K

February 26, 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 26, 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell Royalty Partners" or "Kimbell"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests across 28 states, today announced that Kimbell filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Annual Report") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Kimbell's Annual Report is available through its website at http://kimbellrp.investorroom.com/financial-reports, as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Interested investors may obtain a hard copy of the Annual Report, including Kimbell's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by sending a request to Kimbell, C/O Dennard Lascar Investor Relations, to: [email protected], or by telephone at (713) 529-6600.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is a leading oil and natural gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in over 13 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 97,000 gross wells with over 41,000 wells in the Permian Basin. To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.

Contact:

Rick Black
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
[email protected]
(713) 529-6600

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimbell-royalty-partners-announces-filing-of-2020-annual-report-on-form-10-k-301236230.html

SOURCE Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP


