Alterity to present at the 7th International Congress of Multiple System Atrophy

February 26, 2021 | About: ASX:ATH -2.56% NAS:ATHE -4.14%

PR Newswire

MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2021

MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) ("Alterity" or "the Company"), will present at the upcoming 7th International Congress of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA2021), to be held in a virtual format from February 26-27, 2021.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited logo (PRNewsfoto/Alterity Therapeutics Limited)

The event is a world leading conference on Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a rapidly progressive and debilitating neurodegenerative disease without approved treatment. MSA is characterized by motor symptoms similar to those in Parkinson's disease and autonomic failure that manifests as impaired ability to maintain normal blood pressure, bowel and bladder function. MSA2021 promotes international collaboration and the acceleration of research for MSA treatments. With the event being postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19, this year's congress will be held in a live and on-demand virtual format.

Alterity's presentation will be featured as part of the Congress' poster presentations, available online for attendees to access on demand.

Alterity will be presenting further information on ATH434, its lead development candidate for the treatment of MSA. The new results to be presented include data on blood pressure following change in body position, which demonstrate that ATH434 does not lower blood pressure when subjects move to the standing position. This is an important safety finding considering impaired maintenance of blood pressure is a cardinal problem in MSA, thus extending the cardiac and overall safety profile previously presented.

As part of its Phase 2 program, Alterity is also undertaking a natural history study in collaboration with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the results of which will inform the design of the treatment study targeted to start in 2H '21 .

Commenting on the Company's participation in this year's congress, Alterity Therapeutics CEO Dr David Stamler remarked that "This scientific meeting includes the leading MSA researchers from around the globe, and Alterity is eager to share the emerging clinical data as we advance our Phase 2 program".

Authorisation & Additional information

This announcement was authorised by David Stamler, CEO of Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alterity-to-present-at-the-7th-international-congress-of-multiple-system-atrophy-301236319.html

SOURCE Alterity Therapeutics Limited


