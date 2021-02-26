>
PRNewswire
Articles 

PepsiCo Announces Timing and Availability of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

February 26, 2021 | About: NAS:PEP -0.03%

PR Newswire

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2021

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2021 (ending March 20) financial results and other related information on Thursday, April 15, 2021 by posting the following materials and links on the company's website at www.pepsico.com/investors.

PepsiCo logo (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo)

  • Press release and 10-Q at approximately 6:00 a.m. EDT
  • Prepared management remarks (in PDF format) at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT
  • Live question and answer session for analysts with Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Hugh Johnston, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer at 8:15 a.m. EDT

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Media


[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsico-announces-timing-and-availability-of-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301236361.html

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.


