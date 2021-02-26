>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call

February 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:SWX +0.83%

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior management of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) is holding a conference call to discuss the Company's 2020 fourth quarter and twelve-months results on Friday, February 26, 2021.

The conference call will follow the release of the Company's earnings results on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

The call will also be webcast live on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com.

Date:

FRIDAY, February 26, 2021

Time:

1:00 P.M. (ET)

Telephone number:

(877) 419-3678

International telephone number:

(614) 610-1910

Conference ID:

8591684

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com. Alternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed beginning at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on February 26, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls; conference ID: 8591684. The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 p.m. (ET) on Friday, March 5, 2021.

###

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-inc-announces-conference-call-301231883.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)