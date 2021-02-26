>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Poema Global Holdings Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing February 26, 2021

February 26, 2021 | About: NAS:PPGHU -0.75%

PR Newswire

BERLIN and HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2021

BERLIN and HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poema Global Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: PPGH.U) (the "Company") announced that, commencing February 26, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 34,500,000 units, completed on January 8, 2021 may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "PPGH.U," and the separated Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "PPGH" and "PPGHW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Unitholders will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and UBS Securities LLC acted as joint book-running managers of the offering. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 5, 2021.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For media relations, please contact:

ICR, LLC
Phil Denning
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (646) 277-1249

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poema-global-holdings-corp-announces-the-separate-trading-of-its-class-a-ordinary-shares-and-warrants-commencing-february-26-2021-301236328.html

SOURCE Poema Global Holdings Corp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)