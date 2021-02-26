>
Oncolytics BiotechÂ® to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Operational Highlights

February 26, 2021 | About: NAS:ONCY -7.2% TSX:ONC -10.1%

Conference call and webcast to take place on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 8:30 am ET

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Calif. and CALGARY, AB, Feb. 26, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Calif. and CALGARY, AB, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 8:30 am ET to discuss a corporate update and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Conference Call & Webcast

Date: Friday, March 5, 2021
Time: 8:30 am ET
Dial In – North American Toll-Free: (888) 231-8191
Dial In – International: (647) 427-7450
Conference ID (if needed): 569-6653
Webcast: please click here

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Oncolytics' website, available by clicking here and will be archived for three months. A dial in replay will be available for one week and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (North America) or (416) 849-0833 (International) and using reference code: 569-6653.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Oncolytics is a biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus. The compound induces selective tumor lysis and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype -- turning "cold" tumors "hot" -- through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers.

Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with immune checkpoint inhibitors and may also be synergistic with other approved immuno-oncology agents. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning additional studies of pelareorep in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies in solid and hematological malignancies, as it prepares for a phase 3 registration study in metastatic breast cancer. For further information, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements, including the Company's belief as to the potential and mode of action of pelareorep as a cancer therapeutic, the company's intentions regarding a potential phase 3 study involving pelareorep; and other statements related to anticipated developments in the Company's business and technologies involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the availability of funds and resources to pursue research and development projects, the efficacy of pelareorep as a cancer treatment, the success and timely completion of clinical studies and trials, the Company's ability to successfully commercialize pelareorep, uncertainties related to the research and development of pharmaceuticals, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes to the economic environment. In particular, we may be impacted by business interruptions resulting from COVID-19 coronavirus, including operating, manufacturing supply chain, clinical trial and project development delays and disruptions, labour shortages, travel and shipping disruption and shutdowns (including as a result of government regulation and prevention measures). It is unknown whether and how the Company may be affected if the COVID-19 pandemic persists for an extended period of time. We may incur expenses or delays relating to such events outside of our control, which could have a material adverse impact on our business, operating results and financial condition. Investors should consult the Company's quarterly and annual filings with the Canadian and U.S. securities commissions for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Company Contact

Kirk Look

Chief Financial Officer

+1-403-670-7658

[email protected]

Investor Relations for Oncolytics

Timothy McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors

+1-917-679-9282

[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncolytics-biotech-to-host-conference-call-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-and-operational-highlights-301236150.html

SOURCE Oncolytics Biotech® Inc.


