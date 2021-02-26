>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Turquoise Hill to announce fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on March 8, 2021

February 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:TRQ -1.22% TSX:TRQ -5.53%

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2021

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Turquoise Hill Resources will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Monday, March 8, 2021 after markets close in North America.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. EST / 5:00 a.m. PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details:

North America: +1 888 390 0546

United Kingdom: + 0 800 652 2435

Australia: +1 800 076 068

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on Turquoise Hill's website at www.turquoisehill.com. An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company's website.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turquoise-hill-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-on-march-8-2021-301236189.html

SOURCE TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)