>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

GFL Environmental Files 2020 Annual Report

February 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:GFL -3.06% TSX:GFL +0.54%

PR Newswire

VAUGHAN, ON, Feb. 26, 2021

VAUGHAN, ON, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including the Company's audited consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) and with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The annual report is also available on the Investors page of the Company's website at https://investors.gflenv.com. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the complete Financial Statements from the Company free of charge upon request by contacting GFL Investor Relations at [email protected].

GFL Environmental Inc. (CNW Group/GFL Environmental Inc.)

About GFL Environmental

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 15,000 employees.

Investor contact:

Patrick Dovigi
Founder and CEO
905-326-0101

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gfl-environmental-files-2020-annual-report-301236415.html

SOURCE GFL Environmental Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)