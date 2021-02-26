>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) on Behalf of Investors

February 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:ENR -1%

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Energizer Holdings, Inc. ("Energizer" or the "Company") (NYSE: ENR) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

(PRNewsfoto/The Law Offices of Frank R. Cru)

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 12, 2020, Energizer announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, reporting net sales of $763.0 million for the quarter. The Company also reported gross margins of 36.9%, a decline from 40.0% in the prior year quarter, which "reflect[ed] the demand impact from COVID-19 that was elevated and prolonged for much of fiscal 2020 which put significant stress on [Energizer's] global network."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $6.98, or 15%, to close at $40.20 per share on November 12, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Energizer securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-law-offices-of-frank-r-cruz-announces-investigation-of-energizer-holdings-inc-enr-on-behalf-of-investors-301236334.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles


