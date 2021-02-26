Equinox Gold to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on March 3, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) will announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, after market close. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results the following morning on Thursday, March 4, 2021, commencing at 7:00 am PT (10:00 am ET).

Conference call Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610

International callers: +1 604-638-5340



Webcast www.equinoxgold.com

The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until September 4, 2021.

