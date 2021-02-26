Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK) EVP and Special Advisor to CEO Lawrence E. Teel Sold $2.9 million of Shares

EVP and Special Advisor to CEO of Westlake Chemical Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lawrence E. Teel (insider trades) sold 33,449 shares of WLK on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $86.96 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

Westlake Chemical Corp is a manufacturer and supplier of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and fabricated products that enhance the daily lives of people around the planet. It operates in two principal business segments, Olefins and Vinyls. Westlake Chemical Corp has a market cap of $10.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $85.580000 with a P/E ratio of 33.43 and P/S ratio of 1.46. The dividend yield of Westlake Chemical Corp stocks is 1.24%. Westlake Chemical Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Westlake Chemical Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Westlake Chemical Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP and CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of WLK stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $86.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.56% since.

