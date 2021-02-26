Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Essent Group Ltd is a housing finance provider offering credit protection to lenders and mortgage investors by covering a portion of the unpaid principal balance of a mortgage in the event of a default. Essent Group Ltd has a market cap of $4.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.990000 with a P/E ratio of 10.57 and P/S ratio of 4.56. The dividend yield of Essent Group Ltd stocks is 1.56%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Essent Group Ltd. .

For the last quarter Essent Group Ltd reported a revenue of $247.2 million, compared with the revenue of $228.8 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $955.2 million, an increase of 10.1% from last year. For the last five years Essent Group Ltd had an average revenue growth rate of 22.5% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $3.88 for the year, a decline of 31.4% from the previous year. Over the last five years Essent Group Ltd had an EPS growth rate of 21.5% a year. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Essent Group Ltd has the cash and cash equivalents of $102.8 million, compared with $71.4 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $321.7 million, compared with $224.2 million in the previous year. Essent Group Ltd has a financial strength rank of 6 (out of 10).

