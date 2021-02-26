OSFI discussion paper looks at climate-related risks for pension plans











[url="]%3Cb%3EOSFI+discussion+paper+looks+at+climate-related+risks+for+pension+plans%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]– The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) has published a discussion paper on climate-related risks for federally regulated pension plans. OSFI confirms that it is reviewing its guidance, supervisory processes and reporting requirements to determine whether they sufficiently account for climate-related risks.







[url="]%3Cb%3EFederally+regulated+employers+to+face+new+pay+equity+requirements%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]– The federal government has published proposed regulations to support the implementation of the Pay Equity Act , which is designed to help ensure that women and men employed in federally regulated public and private sector workplaces receive equal pay for work of equal value.







[url="]%3Cb%3EUpdate%3A+Quebec+adopts+bill+permitting+target+benefit+pension+plans%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]– Quebec has passed Bill 68, An Act mainly to allow the establishment of target benefit pension plans , which allows for the establishment of target benefit pension plans.







[url="]%3Cb%3ENewfoundland+introduces+financial+hardship+and+non-residency+unlocking%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]– Newfoundland and Labrador has amended its pension legislation and regulation to provide for the unlocking of benefits held in locked-in retirement savings arrangements for reasons of financial hardship and non-residency in Canada.







[url="]%3Cb%3EAccounting+assumptions+survey+for+Ontario+hospital+post-retirement+benefits%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]– Morneau Shepell has released the results of its survey of the accounting assumptions used by Ontario hospitals in their post-retirement medical and dental benefit provisions. The survey will allow hospitals in Ontario to benchmark their post-retirement benefit accounting assumptions in comparison to their industry.







Morneau Shepell released the February 2021 issue of its monthly newsletter, News & Views, in which the company looks at the following topics:

