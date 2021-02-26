>
SurveyMonkey to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 26, 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey ( SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced senior management will present to the investment community and host individual and small group meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

JMP Securities Technology Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 2, 2021
*Presentation to be webcast live at 2:00 PM ET

Berenberg American Innovation Seminar
Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021
*One-on-one and small group investor meetings only

Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Summit
Date: Wednesday, March 10, 2021
*Presentation to be webcast live at 1:00 PM ET

A live and archived webcast of the presentations will be available on the investor relations section of the SurveyMonkey website, https://investor.surveymonkey.com.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The company’s platform empowers more than 20 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 345,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gary J. Fuges, CFA
SurveyMonkey
[email protected]

Media Contact:
[email protected]

Source: SurveyMonkey Inc.

