Today Is Jefferies Global Charity Trading Day of Doing Good Supporting Organizations Focused on Diversity & Inclusion, COVID-19 Relief, Texas Relief & Support, and the Sustainability and Protection of Our Environment

Jefferies will donate 100% of net global trading commissions today, February 26, for all trading in equities, fixed income and foreign exchange by the firm’s clients. In addition, Jefferies as a firm will donate $1 million directly, and all 3,922 employees worldwide will be given the opportunity to personally donate to these efforts. These contributions will be allocated to a broad array of qualified charities dedicated to these important initiatives.

Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented: “Our entire firm is excited to work with our global client base today to support over 100 wonderful charities that are dear to our clients’ and our hearts as they work to help with diversity and inclusion, COVID-19 relief efforts, Texas Relief & Support, and the sustainability and protection of our environment.”

