Today Is Jefferies Global Charity Trading Day of Doing Good Supporting Organizations Focused on Diversity & Inclusion, COVID-19 Relief, Texas Relief & Support, and the Sustainability and Protection of Our Environment

February 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:JEF -0.19%

Jefferies will donate 100% of net global trading commissions today, February 26, for all trading in equities, fixed income and foreign exchange by the firm’s clients. In addition, Jefferies as a firm will donate $1 million directly, and all 3,922 employees worldwide will be given the opportunity to personally donate to these efforts. These contributions will be allocated to a broad array of qualified charities dedicated to these important initiatives.

Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented: “Our entire firm is excited to work with our global client base today to support over 100 wonderful charities that are dear to our clients’ and our hearts as they work to help with diversity and inclusion, COVID-19 relief efforts, Texas Relief & Support, and the sustainability and protection of our environment.”

For further information, please contact your Jefferies representative.

Jefferies Group LLC is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies’ Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.

