>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

AppSwarm to Provide Project Updates and Integrate CRM Customer Support Solutions

February 26, 2021 | About: SWRM -6.19%

Tulsa, OK, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. ( SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, to provide investor updates on their video conferencing and broadband projects.

The company announces plans to provide periodic project updates on our video conferencing and broadband initiatives through our key advisory firm Deep Sky Wireless.

Since the fourth quarter of 2020, Deep Sky Wireless has been instrumental in guiding us in the development of our technology plan and building value for our shareholders.

To receive investor updates on our projects, please register at https://www.deepskywireless.com/investors/

Establish Customer Support Operations

The Company will explore the deployment of CRM applications to manage interactions with customers and potential customers. A CRM system will help build customer relationships and streamline processes so we can increase sales, improve customer service, and seek to increase profitability.

The next step will be the appointment of a CRM Manager who will work with customer service, marketing staff, and operations to maintain a customer-focused attitude with a focus on activities that create lifetime customers.

Deep Sky Wireless is a division of AI Venturetech, a New York based AI research lab focused on leveraging cutting-edge technologies to deliver data-related products and solutions that empower enterprise customers and partners through improving their business eﬃciency, enhancing their value and realizing their digital transformation. https://aiventuretech.com/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs. www.app-swarm.com

For more information, follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.
888-886-8583
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODE2MDQ4MyMzOTk3NjA4IzUwMDAzMTc5OA
870d042c-4e27-4824-87ce-c0c11ca0386c

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)