AppSwarm to Provide Project Updates and Integrate CRM Customer Support Solutions

Tulsa, OK, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. ( SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, to provide investor updates on their video conferencing and broadband projects.



The company announces plans to provide periodic project updates on our video conferencing and broadband initiatives through our key advisory firm Deep Sky Wireless.

Since the fourth quarter of 2020, Deep Sky Wireless has been instrumental in guiding us in the development of our technology plan and building value for our shareholders.

To receive investor updates on our projects, please register at https://www.deepskywireless.com/investors/

Establish Customer Support Operations

The Company will explore the deployment of CRM applications to manage interactions with customers and potential customers. A CRM system will help build customer relationships and streamline processes so we can increase sales, improve customer service, and seek to increase profitability.

The next step will be the appointment of a CRM Manager who will work with customer service, marketing staff, and operations to maintain a customer-focused attitude with a focus on activities that create lifetime customers.

Deep Sky Wireless is a division of AI Venturetech, a New York based AI research lab focused on leveraging cutting-edge technologies to deliver data-related products and solutions that empower enterprise customers and partners through improving their business eﬃciency, enhancing their value and realizing their digital transformation. https://aiventuretech.com/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs. www.app-swarm.com

For more information, follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.

888-886-8583

[email protected]