Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

February 26, 2021


[url="]Seres+Therapeutics%2C+Inc.[/url], (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:





  • Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Management will participate in a Microbiome panel discussion as well as 1x1 meetings.




  • Chardan 3rd Annual Microbiome Medicines Summit on Monday, March 8, 2021. Management will present a corporate overview at 2:30 p.m. ET and participate in 1x1 meetings.




An audio webcast of the Chardan Summit presentation will be available under the “Investors and Media” section of Seres’ website. A replay of the presentation will become available approximately one hour after the event and will be archived for 21 days.



About Seres Therapeutics



Seres Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a leading microbiome therapeutics platform company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. Seres’ SER-109 program achieved the first-ever positive pivotal clinical results for a targeted microbiome drug candidate and has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. The SER-109 program is being advanced for the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection and has potential to become a first-in-class FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic. Seres’ SER-287 program has obtained Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA and is being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Seres is evaluating SER-401 in a Phase 1b study in patients with metastatic melanoma, SER-301 in a Phase 1b study in patients with ulcerative colitis, and SER-155 to prevent mortality due to gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia and graft versus host disease. For more information, please visit [url="]www.serestherapeutics.com[/url].

