PerkinElmer to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

[url="]PerkinElmer%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 9:45 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. ET.Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer of PerkinElmer, will provide an update on the Company and its strategic priorities.A live audio webcast of the presentation will also be available on the [url="]Investors[/url] section of the Company’s website at [url="]www.perkinelmer.com[/url]. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the PerkinElmer website after the event and will be available for 90 days following.PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, has more than 14,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at [url="]www.perkinelmer.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005026/en/