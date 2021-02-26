PerkinElmer to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

[url="]PerkinElmer%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 9:45 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. ET.
Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer of PerkinElmer, will provide an update on the Company and its strategic priorities.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will also be available on the [url="]Investors[/url] section of the Company’s website at [url="]www.perkinelmer.com[/url]. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the PerkinElmer website after the event and will be available for 90 days following.
About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, has more than 14,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at [url="]www.perkinelmer.com[/url].
