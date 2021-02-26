Pharvaris Doses First Patient in RAPIDe-1, a Phase 2 Study Evaluating PHVS416 for the On-Demand Treatment of HAE

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris ( PHVS), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications, today announced dosing of the first patient in RAPIDe-1, an on-demand Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of PHVS416 in patients with HAE due to C1-Inhibitor Deficiency type 1 and 2.



“The initiation of this trial signifies another step towards developing an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema patients experiencing acute attacks,” said Berndt Modig, chief executive officer and co-founder of Pharvaris. “The importance of providing patients with treatment alternatives to injection cannot be overstated. We hope to confirm in HAE patients the compelling findings of our previous studies. This study will help to determine if our small-dosage oral softgel capsule provides safe, rapid, and convenient on-demand treatment of HAE attacks.”

RAPIDe-1 is a Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of orally administered PHVS416 for the acute treatment of attacks in patients with HAE type 1 or 2. The study aims to enroll 54 adults, ages 18 to 75, at centers in North America and Europe. Eligible patients are randomized to one of three single doses of active and placebo. The study will compare symptom relief (skin pain, skin swelling, abdominal pain) during HAE attacks and safety of each dose of PHVS416 with placebo. PHVS416 is a softgel capsule formulation containing PHA121, a highly potent, specific, and orally bioavailable competitive antagonist of the bradykinin B2 receptor.

For more information on RAPIDe-1, please visit https://hae-rapide.com/ or https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04618211.

About PHVS416

PHVS416 is a softgel capsule formulation containing PHA121, a highly potent, specific, and orally bioavailable competitive antagonist of the bradykinin B2 receptor. Pharvaris is developing this formulation to provide rapid exposure of attack-mitigating medicine in a convenient, small oral dosage form. PHVS416 is currently in Phase 2 clinical development for the on-demand treatment of HAE.

About PHA121

PHA121 (PHA-022121) is a highly potent, specific, and orally bioavailable competitive antagonist of the bradykinin B2 receptor that has completed Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of HAE. PHA121 utilizes the same mechanism as icatibant, the leading therapy for on-demand treatment of HAE. Pharvaris is developing this novel small molecule for on-demand and prophylactic treatment of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases through formulations optimized for each setting. Data from single- and multiple-ascending-dose Phase 1 studies in healthy volunteers demonstrate rapid exposure and predictable linear pharmacokinetics at doses up to 50 mg. In a bradykinin-challenge study in healthy volunteers, PHA121 showed significant inhibition of bradykinin-induced hemodynamic changes with an average composite EC 50 of 2.4 ng/mL and EC 85 of 13.8 ng/mL, approximately four-fold more potent than historical data for icatibant. Quantitative modeling indicates that single oral doses of PHA121 will maintain pharmacologically active drug levels for a substantially longer time than 30 mg of subcutaneous icatibant. PHA121 has been observed to be well-tolerated at all doses studied to date.

About HAE

Hereditary angioedema is a rare and potentially life-threatening genetic condition with symptoms that include episodes of debilitating and often painful swelling in the hands, feet, face (lips and tongue), gastrointestinal tract, urogenital region, or airways. Attacks are unpredictable in frequency, location, timing, and severity, with multiple types of triggers. According to scientific publications, patients experience a median of 14 attacks per year, and half of patients experience a potentially life-threatening airway attack at least once in their lifetime. Airway attacks are particularly dangerous and can lead to asphyxiation. If left untreated, attacks can last multiple days and are commonly painful, leading to multiple sick days and even hospitalization. According to HAE International (HAEi), the global umbrella organization for the world’s HAE patient groups, HAE affects from 1:50,000 to 1:10,000 individuals globally, or at least 6,600 patients in the U.S. and at least 8,900 patients in the EU.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company focused on bringing oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to patients. By targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team is advancing new alternatives to injected therapies for all sub-types of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. The company brings together executives with a breadth of expertise across pharmaceutical development and rare disorders, including HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

