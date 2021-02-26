Sony Pictures and Lionsgate Team Up on New Multi-Year Physical Home Entertainment Distribution Agreement

CULVER CITY, Calif. and SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Inc. ("SPHE") and global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced a multi-year agreement in which SPHE will handle distribution services for Lionsgate's physical home entertainment releases in the United States and Canada. Lionsgate will continue to maintain its own independent sales and marketing teams while leveraging SPHE's best-in-class supply chain and distribution services. The agreement was jointly announced by Jason Spivak, Executive Vice President, Distribution, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, and Ron Schwartz, President, Worldwide Distribution, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

"We're excited to embark on this new relationship with Lionsgate in physical home entertainment," said Spivak. "By working together, we can identify and leverage efficiencies in the supply chain that will benefit not only our respective studios, but also retailers, and ultimately, the millions of consumers who enjoy Sony Pictures and Lionsgate feature films and TV programs in the 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD formats."

"We're pleased to be working with Sony Pictures, a respected world-class distributor who shares our philosophical commitment to the customer," said Schwartz. "This collaboration makes both our businesses even stronger, and our new agreement enhances our ability to serve the retail community and consumers with innovation, adaptability and strong content slates in the years to come."

SPHE will begin distributing Lionsgate physical home entertainment properties in July.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

About Lionsgate

Combining the STARZ premium global subscription platform with world-class motion picture and television studio operations, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) brings a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. Its film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and the largest collection of film and television franchises in the independent media space. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for the audiences it serves worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Tahra Grant

Sony Pictures Entertainment

[email protected]

Stacy Weitz

Sony Pictures Entertainment

[email protected]

Tiffany Olivares

Lionsgate Home Entertainment

310-255-3651

[email protected]

Peter D. Wilkes

310-255-3726

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sony-pictures-and-lionsgate-team-up-on-new-multi-year-physical-home-entertainment-distribution-agreement-301236580.html

SOURCE Lionsgate