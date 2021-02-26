CGI announces new IT delivery center in Knoxville, Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced the establishment of a new information technology (IT) delivery center in Knoxville, Tennessee, where the company plans to create 300 local jobs, engage regional educators, support area workforce development and provide opportunities for the community's students, graduates and professionals.

"Knoxville has developed a strong reputation in the technology sector and is a clear choice for CGI's newest IT delivery center. Our state has experienced positive economic growth over the past several months, and now more than ever, the creation of high-quality jobs remains a priority for me as governor. I thank CGI for bringing new employment opportunities for residents in Knox County," said Governor Bill Lee.

"We are proud to announce the establishment of a new IT delivery center in Knoxville that will create local jobs, engage regional educators, support area workforce development, and provide opportunities for the community's students, graduates and professionals," said David L. Henderson, CGI President of U.S. Commercial and State Government Operations. "After a competitive and wide-ranging search, CGI selected Knoxville based on a number of factors – most notably access to talent and a strong culture of innovation within the Knoxville area and the state of Tennessee."

Knoxville becomes part of CGI's innovative U.S. delivery center network that help clients gain access to high quality, U.S.-based IT services, support and solutions. As a core element of its business strategy, CGI offers balanced IT delivery options to its government and commercial industry clients, as well as creates jobs, spurs economic development and enriches communities in the U.S. CGI continually looks for locations like Knoxville that offer access to quality workforce, strong economics and effective partnerships with state and local governments, industry and academic institutions.

"Tennessee's pro-business environment offers the resources and the workforce to support the needs of technology and R&D-focused companies. We are fortunate as a state to have a network of partnerships with institutions like the University of Tennessee that assist with advancing and building the talent pipeline these companies need. We appreciate CGI for choosing Tennessee for its eighth U.S. IT delivery center and look forward to seeing the impact the company will make on the region in the years to come," said Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe.

CGI is partnering closely with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, (UT) on the launch of the center and will be working with the university to engage students across interdisciplinary programs in colleges such as the Haslam College of Business and the Tickle College of Engineering. Establishing internship programs, embedding real-world capstone projects into the curriculum, and engaging UT and its research partners, are examples of how CGI will collaborate with the UT ecosystem. Advanced analytics, cybersecurity, and digital transformation through emerging technologies are at the forefront of clients' business and CGI will work with UT to build a talent pipeline in these areas for the Knoxville center.

"It's no secret that companies seek to locate in communities that have the best education system and the best work force," UT System President Randy Boyd said. "CGI's partnership with UT is truly the best of both worlds. As the need for jobs in the information technology sector continue to rise, partnerships with companies like CGI are invaluable as we seek to pair our next gen workforce with next gen jobs."

"Our new partnership with CGI is the first step towards developing a long-term alignment that includes not only recruitment of our students and workforce development for alumni, but also the opportunity to engage with a multi-national information technology company on large-scale research and innovation initiatives," said UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman. "Our faculty and CGI combine to form a tremendous translational research and hiring engine that will keep UT graduates in East Tennessee—graduates who are trained in advanced data analytics, machine learning, cyber security, artificial intelligence, and other critical fields."

CGI selected Knoxville after a two-year site-selection process during which numerous U.S. locations were considered. As CGI's eighth IT delivery center in the U.S., employees in Knoxville will join 1,700 similar professionals in seven delivery center locations: Belton, TX; Lafayette, LA; Lebanon, VA; Mobile and Troy, AL; Waterville, ME and Wausau, WI.

CGI will begin hiring in March 2021 and – contingent on pandemic conditions – will commence operations in or near a downtown location. CGI will primarily seek job candidates with software development, business analytics and other in-demand technology skills. They will have the opportunity to work with CGI clients in the manufacturing, retail, utilities, health, financial services and federal, state and local government sectors, among others.

"We are delighted that CGI has selected Knoxville for its newest IT delivery center," Mayor Indya Kincannon said. "I'm especially excited by CGI's record of connecting with communities and its plans to collaborate closely with UT. While new brick-and-mortar investment is always appreciated, even more welcome are the 300 new jobs being created and the unique opportunities that will enrich our students and young professionals."

"Knox County is committed to creating opportunities for everyone to thrive in an engaged and vibrant community by focusing on jobs, education and recreation," said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. "Further, we are committed to attracting and keeping good-paying jobs—like those CGI will provide—for our growing workforce and ensuring that all businesses feel supported by and connected to our community."

CGI professionals have earned a strong reputation for supporting communities where they live and work. Through donations of time, resources and talent, they often engage in volunteer, training and charitable activities involving education, youth, families, military veterans and people that are underrepresented in STEM fields, including women, minorities and the economically disadvantaged. To learn more about careers at CGI, visit cgi.com/UScareers.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

