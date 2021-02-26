LiveXLive Announces Second Global Pay-Per-View Virtual Concert For Korean Pop Star Wonho

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live-stream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions ("CPS"), announced today that K-Pop Superstar Wonho will perform an exclusive pay-per-view virtual concert on LiveXLive of his newly released mini-album on Saturday, March 27th at 11 PM ET / March 28th at 12 PM KT. This marks Wonho's second pay-per-view with LiveXLive.

Wonho is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and producer under Highline Entertainment. He first made his debut in 2014 as a member of a quartet called Nu Boyz. Shortly thereafter, Wonho competed in the popular South Korean TV Show "No Mercy," where he was one of the seven finalists selected to be a part of the new band Monsta X, which debuted under Starship Entertainment in 2015. Wonho made his solo debut on September 4th, 2020, with the EP Love Synonym Pt.1: Right for Me, and has just now released his highly anticipated solo mini-album, 'WONHO 1ST MINI ALBUM Part2. <Love Synonym #2: Right for Us>".

"Wonho is a phenomenal artist who transcends the K-pop genre," stated Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive. "His immense popularity enables him to engage with fans by creating unique offerings in merch, VIP and super fan experiences leveraging LiveXLive's scale and flywheel approach. We look forward to debuting his new record and hosting his second PPV concert on our platform."

"Wonho is definitely the next international artist to break from Korea. He is the real deal. I'm excited for him to come back and do another show with LiveXLive after the success of the first! Live streaming became part of the new music industry. It's such a great opportunity for Wonho to connect with fans WENEE - all over the world - during this once in a lifetime, live mega international event." stated Eshy Gazit, Wonho's International Manager, Maverick Partner.

This album is a continuation of his first album which quickly climbed No. 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart, and ranked high on the iTunes charts in 30 countries and Billboard World Digital Song Sales Charts.

Wonho Special Live #WENEEDLOVE' will feature songs from Wonho's new solo album providing a unique PPV experience with behind-the-scenes and footage. Premium tiered pricing ranging from $69.99 to $149.99 includes VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, meet-and-greets, and other event-exclusive perks. With basic-stream prices starting at $19.99 (re-watch access at $29.99), the event goes on sale on Friday, March 5th at 10 AM ET / Saturday, March 6th at 12 AM KT.

LiveXLive's live-stream PPV initiative was created as a revenue-share model to support artists during a time when concerts and touring are at a standstill. LiveXLive's PPV platform allows artists to go direct-to-consumer and perform full-length concerts and shows with unique behind-the-scenes footage, docu-reality-style coverage coupled with premium tiered pricing with tickets that include VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, digital meet-and-greets, and other event-exclusive perks.

About Wonho

In 2019, Wonho's fans tirelessly put forth efforts to show him he wasn't alone in this world. Their message was heard globally, loud and clear; with multiple hashtags trending worldwide on Twitter for weeks on end, online petitions garnering half a million signatures, fans taking it to the streets of Seoul writing supportive notes, and putting up billboards in Times Square, and all over the world to support him. As told by Forbes, "...fans had shown their support for the artist by sending the 2017 song "From Zero," a special track co-written and producer by Wonho, to No. 1 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart to help prove his continuing viability and commercial appeal as an artist, songwriter, and producer." After months of fan-driven fundraisers, online petitions, Twitter trends, and love; Wonho is thrilled to be giving back to his fans. His fanbase's new name is WENEE; and the fandom name represents the special bond between Wonho and his fans, who have been there to support him through the ups and downs. Wonho sings passionately on the track "Coz anytime or place I'd be your shield when you feel like you ain't got the fight in you to heal." The release of "Losing You" in 2020 was Wonho's first step forward in his solo career after signing with Highline Entertainment, which is a subsidiary label of Starship Entertainment—the home to K-pop groups including Monsta X, WJSN, and CRAVITY — and houses viral EDM star DJ SODA. Back in April 2020, Wonho also joined Maverick Management's roster, alongside Britney Spears, Madonna, The Weeknd, and many more big-name artists.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and live-streams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio-on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans, and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), live-streaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website, and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

