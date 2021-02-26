>
Borr Drilling Limited - Q4 2020 Presentation

February 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:BORR +2.49% OSTO:BDRILLO +0% FRA:B2WP +9.67% OSL:BORR +1.68% STU:B2WP +5.71%

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 26, 2021

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Please find enclosed the presentation of Borr Drilling Limited's fourth quarter 2020 results to be held on the webcast / conference call at 15:00 CET (9:00 AM New York Time) on February 26, 2021.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a) Webcast

Please use the following link: www.incommuk.com/customers/online with access code: 317683

b) Conference Call

Dial in details, Participants:

Conference ID: 317683

Norway, Oslo 81 503 308

United Kingdom 020 3936 2999

United States 1 646 664 1960

All other locations +44 20 3936 2999

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---q4-2020-presentation,c3297006

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borr-drilling-limited--q4-2020-presentation-301236496.html

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited


