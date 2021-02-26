>
DalFort Capital Partners complete sale of VersaFlex to PPG

February 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:PPG +0.42%

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DalFort Capital Partners ("DFCP") is pleased to announce the successful closing of the sale of its portfolio company, VersaFlex, to PPG (NYSE:NYSE:PPG).

Headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas, VersaFlex is an industry-leading manufacturer specializing in polyurea, epoxy and polyurethane coatings for water and waste-water infrastructure, flooring, transportation infrastructure, and industrial applications. Since DFCP's initial investment in 2017, the company completed three add-on acquisitions resulting in substantial growth and scale generating revenue in excess of $70 million in 2020.

Morris Wheeler, Chairman of the Board of VersaFlex and DFCP Operating Partner, stated, "We have enjoyed our journey with VersaFlex and are excited for the team as they join PPG. This outstanding outcome is a testament to the VersaFlex team and DalFort's strategy of partnering with business owners and their operating teams to build exceptional companies."

DalFort Capital Partners is a sector-focused investment firm based in Dallas, Texas, specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams in the lower middle market. We work collaboratively to strengthen a company's strategic and financial position through operational improvements and acquisitions of complementary businesses. We specialize in identifying and executing strategic add-on acquisitions for our portfolio companies that enhance the company's relationship with existing customers and expand its reach into new geographies or market niches.

Lazard Middle Market served as exclusive financial advisor to VersaFlex. Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as VersaFlex's legal counsel.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dalfort-capital-partners-complete-sale-of-versaflex-to-ppg-301236576.html

SOURCE DalFort Capital Partners, LLC


