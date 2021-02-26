>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

HelloGiggles Annual Beauty Crush Awards Unveil Top Beauty Products of 2021

February 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:MDP -0.99%

Drunk Elephant, L'Oréal Paris, Fekkai, Olive & June Among Winners

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE:NYSE:MDP) HelloGiggles today announced the winners of the Beauty Crush Awards 2021, featuring the top beauty products across categories, including skincare, hair, nails and makeup. The full list of the Beauty Crush Awards 2021 can be found here.

"It's with great excitement that we announce this year's winners. After months of testing, interviewing, and researching, we have full confidence in these winners. They're not just products we recommend to our readers, they're also the items that we love and use in our daily lives," said Pia Velasco, Senior Beauty and Fashion Editor at HelloGiggles.

Every year HelloGiggles tests thousands of beauty products to find the best for its annual Beauty Crush Awards. For this year's awards, HelloGiggles contacted 682 beauty brands and requested up to 10 submissions from each. Products under consideration in each category were sent to testers, who ranked the products on a number of factors. Testers included beauty professionals, as well as HelloGiggles editorial staff. The professionals ranged from dermatologists and makeup artists to cosmetic chemists and hairstylists. Brands performing good works, such as investing in STEM programs for women or using sustainable packaging, were awarded bonus points in the ranking system.

In total, 2,762 products were considered, and 187 took home awards in the drugstore and luxe categories. The complete list of HelloGiggles Beauty Crush Awards 2021 and deeper coverage of the winners can be found here.

ABOUT HELLOGIGGLES
HelloGiggles is a positive online community for female-identifying readers (although others are always welcome!), covering the latest in beauty and style, relationships, career and money, culture, identity, and more. Featuring a mix of news, personal essays, reported features, and service, we're committed to providing our readers with smart, thoughtful, and relatable content representing a range of voices. We were founded by Zooey Deschanel, Molly McAleer, and Sophia Rossi in 2011 as a place on the Internet to inspire a smile, and years later, we're still doing just that. HelloGiggles.com is part of Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP).

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION'S NATIONAL MEDIA GROUP
Engaging 95 percent of American women across every stage and every day of their lives, Meredith Corporation's National Media Group is home to 40+ iconic brands, including PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, REAL SIMPLE and Magnolia Journal. The company provides trusted content and experiences that resonate with a massive, highly receptive audience, reaching consumers where they are across digital, magazines, social platforms, video, audio and connected home assistants. Meredith's powerful brands have enabled the company to become the No. 2 licensor globally, including more than 3,500 SKUs of branded products at Walmart. Meredith's businesses also include leading affinity marketer Synapse, award-winning creative content studio Foundry and the Meredith Data Studio, whose proprietary first-party data and insights are leveraged for National Media Group offerings.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hellogiggles-annual-beauty-crush-awards-unveil-top-beauty-products-of-2021-301236525.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation


