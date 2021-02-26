>
Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI) EVP, Human Resources Julia W Mctavish Sold $683,850 of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: NWBI -0.11%

EVP, Human Resources of Northwest Bancshares Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Julia W Mctavish (insider trades) sold 47,000 shares of NWBI on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $14.55 a share. The total sale was $683,850.

Northwest Bancshares Inc is a stock savings bank and community-oriented financial institution. It operates banks in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Maryland offering personal and business deposit and loan products. Northwest Bancshares Inc has a market cap of $1.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $14.100000 with a P/E ratio of 23.50 and P/S ratio of 3.23. The dividend yield of Northwest Bancshares Inc stocks is 5.39%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Northwest Bancshares Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Sr. EVP & CFO William W Harvey sold 5,000 shares of NWBI stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $13.83. The price of the stock has increased by 1.95% since.
  • Sr. EVP & CFO William W Harvey sold 5,000 shares of NWBI stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $13.72. The price of the stock has increased by 2.77% since.
  • Sr. EVP & CFO William W Harvey sold 4,911 shares of NWBI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $13.59. The price of the stock has increased by 3.75% since.
  • Sr. EVP & CFO William W Harvey sold 5,089 shares of NWBI stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $13.37. The price of the stock has increased by 5.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Sr. EVP Commercial Banking Mark T. Reitzes bought 2,110 shares of NWBI stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $14.07. The price of the stock has increased by 0.21% since.
  • Sr. EVP Commercial Banking Mark T. Reitzes bought 1,725 shares of NWBI stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $13.81. The price of the stock has increased by 2.1% since.
  • Sr. EVP Commercial Banking Mark T. Reitzes bought 9,200 shares of NWBI stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $13.62. The price of the stock has increased by 3.52% since.
  • Sr. EVP Commercial Banking Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,650 shares of NWBI stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $13.73. The price of the stock has increased by 2.69% since.
  • Director Timothy M Hunter bought 10,000 shares of NWBI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $13.5. The price of the stock has increased by 4.44% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NWBI, click here

.

