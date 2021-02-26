Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) CEO & Board Chair Mark J Costa Sold $8.5 million of Shares

CEO & Board Chair of Eastman Chemical Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark J Costa (insider trades) sold 74,801 shares of EMN on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $113.74 a share. The total sale was $8.5 million.

Eastman Chemical Co is a advanced materials and specialty additives company that is engaged in producing and selling a portfolio of chemicals, plastics and fibers. Eastman Chemical Co has a market cap of $14.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $109.190000 with a P/E ratio of 31.19 and P/S ratio of 1.75. The dividend yield of Eastman Chemical Co stocks is 2.44%. Eastman Chemical Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Eastman Chemical Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior Vice President Mark K Cox sold 20,280 shares of EMN stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $111.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.14% since.

Executive VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of EMN stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $111.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.22% since.

SVP, Chf HR Ofcr Perry Stuckey sold 21,458 shares of EMN stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $107. The price of the stock has increased by 2.05% since.

EVP & CCO Brad A Lich sold 26,042 shares of EMN stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $104.94. The price of the stock has increased by 4.05% since.

